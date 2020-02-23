3 killed in Telangana after car rams into tree

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Three persons died after their speeding car rammed into a tree on late Saturday night in Champapet, police said on Sunday.

"Four friends -- Sai Ram, Sainath, Kalyan, and Mallikarjun - were returning from a party in Gurram Guda. They were drunk. They were going towards Champapet area when Mallikarjun, who was driving the car, lost the balance and rammed the car into a tree," Srinivas Reddy, Circle Inspector, Saroornagar Police Station, told ANI over the phone.

He said: "The three died because they were not wearing any seatbelts. However, Kalyan did not receive any fatal injuries as he was wearing the seatbelt."

Police admitted Kalyan to a local hospital for treatment, while the bodies of three others were sent to Osmania General Hospital for the post mortem examination. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered. Further probe is on. (ANI)

