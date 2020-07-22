3 labourers die while working in septic tank in Jharkhand

Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): At least three labourers, including a father and a son engaged in septic tank work in an under-construction house in Kachari Road under Garhwa police limits, killed on Tuesday.

According to the police, the duo were the residents of Kalyanpur village.

"Three labourers were working in the septic tank of an under-construction house located at Kachari Road and fell unconscious after which they were rushed to the district hospital where they died. Further investigation is underway," Laxmikant, Police Station in-charge said. (ANI)

