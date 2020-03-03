Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Three leopard cubs were rescued by a team of Forest Department in Mysore on Tuesday.
The cubs were found in a sugarcane field and came into notice of a farmer while cutting the sugarcane.
The villagers alerted the forest department which rescued the three cubs. (ANI)
3 leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field in Mysore
ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:01 IST
