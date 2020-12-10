3 local terrorists killed, 1 civilian injured in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): Three local terrorists of Al-Badre outfit were killed, while a civilian was injured in Tiken, Pulwama, during an encounter on Wednesday, confirmed Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.



"One civilian was shot at his leg when terrorists opened fire. He is stable. Three terrorists have been killed. They were local terrorists and affiliated with Al-Badre. We are searching the area to ensure there is no old/unused grenade left," said Kumar.

The encounter started in the wee hours today. (ANI)

