3-member of drug cartel arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1.4 cr in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 17 (ANI): Three members of an active drug cartel have been arrested in the Siliguri district of West Bengal with brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 1.4 crore, says local police.

"Two women and a man, all part of an active drug carted, are arrested on Thursday," says Siliguri Metropolitan Police official.



"They were in possession of 700 grams of brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 1.4 crore," an official added.

Further, the investigation is ongoing.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

