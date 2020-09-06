3 members of family die in road accident in Andhra

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Three people were killed on Saturday after they were hit by a lorry while they were traveling on a motorbike near Gyarampalli village in KV Palli Mandal in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sankarayya, Reddemma, and Akhil, residents of Chinna Gottigallu village. They were traveling to Rayachoti in Kadapa district from Pileru when a lorry loaded with cement hit the bike from behind and ran over them.

Speaking to reporters here, Inspector G Siva Prasad Reddy said, "This afternoon 3 people of a family on a two-wheeler were traveling towards Rayachoti from Tamil Nadu. When they were crossing Gyarampalli village, a lorry loaded with cement hit their vehicle. Husband, wife and son died on the spot."

"When the lorry hit from behind, the persons on the motorcycle fell down and the back tyres of the lorry ran over them. We are shifting the bodies to Pileru Government Hospital. The case will be investigated," added Reddy. (ANI)

