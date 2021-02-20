3 members of Lawrence Bisnoi-Kala Jathedi gang held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Three members of the Lawrence Bisnoi-Kala Jathedi gang were arrested on Thursday after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital, police said.

The accused identified as Wasim Khan, Nazim Ali Najim and Pankaj were nabbed near Ghummanhera- Najafgarh main road.

"On the basis of reliable inputs, three gang members of Lawrence Bisnoi - Kala Jathedi gang were intercepted near Ghummanhera- Najafgarh main road. They were asked to stop by the police team meanwhile they open fire on the police party. All three accused were arrested after a brief exchange of fire during which two accused person sustained gunshots in their leg," police said.



The accused persons are wanted in the double murder case of Shahbaz, a resident of Narela and a passer-by.

Accused Pankaj alias Vicky got parole in April 2020 and in September 2020 he along with his associates murdered one Dhole Libaspur at Libaspur village.

In this case, Sandeep Libaspur had enmity with Dhole, because Dhole had slapped the father of Sandeep due to which he committed suicide and Sandeep wanted revenge. Hence he along with associates murdered Dhole. Accused Pankaj along with associates fired at one person in Bawana, police said.

The accused persons were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Two semi-automatic Pistols .32 Bore with 4 live cartridges, one country made Katta with 2 live cartridges and a car stolen from Rajasthan have been recovered from the accused's possession. (ANI)

