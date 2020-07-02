3 minor girls drowned in drain in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 1 (ANI): Three minor girls on Wednesday drowned in a drain in Dibrugarh district of Assam, Police said.

According to the police, bodies of minor girls found near a roadside drain in the morning.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Padmanabh Barua said, "Tingkhong police was informed about the bodies of three minor girls in the morning. The cause of death is due to drowning as bodies have been found in a roadside drain."

"Bodies have been sent for postmortem. Further investigation will be done after the postmortem reports," added Barua. (ANI)

