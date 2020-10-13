3 minor sisters attacked with chemical while sleeping at home in UP's Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Three minor girls were attacked with a chemical while they sleeping at their home in Gonda, police said on Tuesday.



"Three minor sisters were attacked with a chemical while sleeping on the first floor of their house. Doctors are investigating what chemical was used. The girls are stable. One has 30 per cent burn injuries, while the other two have 20 per cent and 7 per cent burn injuries," Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Gonda told reporters here.

He said that police officials are investigating the case. (ANI)

