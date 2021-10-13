3 miscreants arrested by Noida Police, pistol recovered

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Noida Police on Wednesday arrested three miscreants from Sector 39 after an encounter.

During the encounter, two miscreants were injured in police firing and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The police have also recovered a fake number plate, cartridges, and pistol, Rs 48,500, and mobile from them.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADP), Noida, Ranvijay Singh said that for a few days, several incidents of robbery were taking place in Noida.

The accused have been identified as Javed, Pushpendra and Arun.

"In the morning checking, a suspicious car was found on Mahamaya flyover in Sector 39 area. There were three people in it. When we tried to stop them, they tried to flee. In the ensuing police action, two people were injured who were taken for treatment while the third one has been arrested," he added.

During interrogation, the miscreants confessed that these people used to rob the passengers by taking them away and leaving them somewhere far away.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

