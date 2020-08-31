3 missing persons from Visakhapatnam coastal area rescued

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Three persons out of the four who went missing from the Yarada coastal area in Visakhapatnam on Sunday had been rescued later, said the police here on Monday.

The fourth person is still missing. He was identified as Santosh from Pedda Gantyada, added the police.

The police and marine swimmers have launched a search operation. The search operation is currently underway. (ANI)

