3 more arrested in Dhar mob lynching case

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested three more persons in connection with the Dhar mob lynching case in which one person had died and six were injured.

A total of 25 people have been arrested so far and 35 people have been identified in the case.

One person died and six people were injured after being thrashed by villagers in Borlai village in Dhar's Manawar area earlier this month.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the lynching case. After the incident, six cops were suspended. (ANI)

