3 more COVID-19 cases in Jammu, count in J-K rises to 41

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Three more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Jammu division, while no new case of COVID-19 surfaced in the Kashmir division on Monday.

"Status Update: No new cases in Kashmir Division; in Jammu Division three new positive cases. Total for J&K now 41," Principal Secretary (Planning) Jammu and Kashmir Rohit Kansal tweeted.

With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

The number of people who have succumbed to the infection in the country is 29 while one patient has migrated. (ANI)

