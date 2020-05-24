3 more COVID-19 cases in Manipur, state tally reaches 32

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 24 (ANI): Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 32, informed state Health Department on Sunday.
So far four people have been cured and no death has been reported due to lethal infection in the state, it added.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 24, 2020 15:28 IST
