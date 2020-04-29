3 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 122

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 29 (ANI): Three more coronavirus cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 122 on Wednesday, informed the state Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

Notably, all three patients have returned from neighbouring West Bengal and were asymptomatic. They were put into quarantine facility as a precautionary measure.

Notably, this the first time that coronavirus cases have been detected from Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts. (ANI)

