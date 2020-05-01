3 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune, district toll reaches 95

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the death toll due to the infection in the district to 95, informed an official on Friday.

There were six coronavirus deaths in Pune on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the most COVID-19 cases with 10498 cases including 1773 patients cured/discharged and 459 patients dead. (ANI)

