3 more COVID-19 positive cases surface in Mohali

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Three more positive cases of COVID-19 surfaced in Mohali today; in all, there are now 4 confirmed cases at Mohali.

All the affected patients are contacts of previously confirmed cases or with travel history to the UK. All of them are under hospital quarantine and their contacts are under isolation and observation.

A 74-year-old woman, sister of the previous 69-year-old woman who tested positive had returned from the UK, is in isolation at Fortis Hospital.

The second case is of a 28-year-old woman, a contact of a positive case of Chandigarh and employee of four-wheeler Agency. She is admitted in Civil Hospital Phase 6, Mohali.

The third case is of a 42-year-old woman who is a resident of sector 69 who is admitted to GH-16 Chandigarh. She had also returned from the UK on March 12.

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 298 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. (ANI)

