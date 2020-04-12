3 more cured of COVID-19 in Punjab

Nawanshahr (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): Three COVID-19 patients tested negative twice and were accordingly declared as cured, here on Sunday

They were bring treated in the isolation ward of District Hospital Nawanshahar.

With this, the total number of cured COVID-19 patients at the District Hospital increased to 13.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients tested negative during their first test and second test reports are awaited before they can be declared as cured as well.

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 8356, including 716 cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

