3 more test positive for coronavirus in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Three more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Noida, said officials on Friday.

"The three-- including a mother and daughter are a resident of Sector 137 and the third patient lives in Greater Noida Sector 3," said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh.

The District Magistrate later seized both the properties on receiving the information.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Thursday morning allowed the delivery of essential commodities at consumer's doorsteps.

Also, several vegetable stalls will be set up in multiple sectors of the region and shopkeepers have been asked to mark places on the roads to make sure that the consumers stand at a distance of at least one meter from each other.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

