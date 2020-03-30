3 more test positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, tally reaches 62

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Three more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the tally to 62 in the state.

One of them was reported from Bhilwara and two others in Jaipur, said Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rohit Kumar Singh on Monday.

Jaipur patients are the mother and the son of a person who earlier tested positive. The patient in Bhilwara was being operated upon at Bangar Hospital whose doctors have also tested positive.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 1,071 on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This included 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness and 29 deaths. (ANI)

