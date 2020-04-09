3 more test positive for COVID-19 at DSCI, total count reaches 21

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): A doctor, a member of nursing staff and a sanitation worker at Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) have tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 21 healthcare workers here have tested positive so far.

The samples of 19 admitted patients has also been sent for testing while 45 hospital staff have been kept under home quarantined.

In total, three doctors and 17 nursing officers and one sanitation worker have been tested positive for coronavirus so far. A doctor here was tested positive for COVID-19 first.

So far, Delhi has reported 669 positive COVID-19 cases. 21 people have been cured/discharged or migrated while nine people have died due to the disease.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. (ANI)

