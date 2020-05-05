3 more zones de-contained in Delhi, total containment zones now stands at 90

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Three more zones in Delhi were de-contained on Monday, with this the total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 90.

In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar, A 36/4, East Patel Nagar and G-174 and Capital Greens, DLF, Moti Nagar were removed from the list yesterday.

Meanwhile, 349 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 4,898, Delhi Health Department said.

No deaths reported due to Coronavirus and 69 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there is 3,403 active cases of coronavirus in the national capital while 1,431 have recovered so far.

The number of cases in the country continued to rise on Monday with the total reaching 42,836. The total number of cases include 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths. (ANI)

