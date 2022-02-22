3 motorcycle-borne men loot over Rs 11 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 22(ANI): Three men on motorcycles allegedly looted over Rs 11 lakh from a man under the Punjabi Bagh underpass on Rohtak Road, police said on Tuesday.

The police said it received at 2:30 pm on Monday it received a call about committing robbery of Rs 11 lakh by three motorcycle-borne bikers under the Punjabi Bagh underpass on Rohtak Road, while going towards Jakhira.

The victim Ratan Shukla Baidya, works for a mobile recharge dealer based in Rampura Delhi and had collected cash from different locations in Tilak Nagar, Vikas Puri and Kesopur Pur Mandi and was going towards Jakhira.



A case under robbery sections had been registered at Punjabi Bagh Police Station.

"For the investigation of this case, 10 different teams had been formed for technical analysis of criminals using similar modus operandi, criminals that are released from jail and are listed, mobile phones and CCTV footage. The total cash collected and robbed is Rs 11,35,200," the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

