3 Naxals arrested in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): The rural police of the Visakhapatnam district arrested and sent on remand three Naxals, including a commander Bonangi Nageswara Rao.

According to the police, Rao had been working as a CPI Maoist commander since 2005, and was involved in several cases of murder, carrying out landmine blasts, and extortion, among other crimes.

The two others, G Rachandra Pasal and S Apparao, were Naxal organisation members and used to threaten government officials and villagers in the region.

They also used to organize rallies against police and government and collected information and passed it on to the Naxals, apart from providing food, shelter and other necessary items to them. (ANI)

