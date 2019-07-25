3 Naxals killed in Bihar, arms seized

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): Three Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chakarbandha forest in Aurangabad district this afternoon, officials said.

The encounter was led by a joint team of the CRPF, CoBRA squad and district police.

The bodies were recovered by the CRPF. However, their identities are yet to be revealed by police.

Seven weapons, including three INSAS rifles, have been seized. (ANI)