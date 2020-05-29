3 Naxals neutralised in encounter with CRPF, state Police in Jharkhand

West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): Three Naxals were neutralised in an encounter with troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the encounter broke out between the security forces and the Naxals at 4:30 am.

IG Operations, Saket Kumar Singh said, "Three Naxals neutralised & one injured in an encounter with CRPF and State Police in West Singhbhum today."

"Police have launched a massive search operation. A huge amount of weapons, including AK-47, recovered," he added.

Further stories awaited.


