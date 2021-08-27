3 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Three Naxals, including a woman commander of Chaitanya Natya Mandali (CNM) who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh against their name surrendered before the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday, the CRPF informed.



The surrendered Naxals who were disillusioned with the ideology of rampant violence and exploitation, include Manki Alami, the woman CNM commander. The other two were Jan Militia members Sunder Padami and Bhoti Mandavi.

The Naxals surrendered in Barsoor Police station in Dantewada, Sukma before the officials of 195 Battalion of CRPF and state police.

"Owing to the efforts of CRPF and state police in motivating the Naxals to give up the path of violence and return to a normal peaceful life, three Naxals have surrendered," the CRPF said. (ANI)

