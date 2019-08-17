3 naxals surrender in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Three CPI (Maoists) naxals, including one Division Committee Member (DCM) and two Area Committee Members (ACMs) surrendered before Superintendent of Police, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The surrendered naxals are B.Anajayya (30) who was DCM had a bounty of Rs 6 lakh over his head, while other two K Venkatrao and S Kandri had a reward of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads.

According to police, B Anajayya is involved in 5 murder cases, 2 land mine blasts and 7 exchange of fire incidents. It is also alleged that he often misbehaved with other woman cadre and sexually assaulted them. (ANI)

