3 NDRF teams rushed to Mumbai to tackle waterlogging due to heavy rainfall

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed three teams to Mumbai to tackle waterlogging in several parts of the city, which has been receiving heavy rainfall.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and predicted rains in the city for the next 24 hours.

Three teams of NDRF were shifted from Pune to Mumbai as a precautionary measure, the NDRF said today.

Routine movement of commuters on suburban trains on a few lines was affected due to waterlogging of the tracks. City buses on certain routes along low-lying areas were also diverted.



Sion, Chembur, Gandhi market, Andheri market, RCF colony, LBS Road and Wadala Bridge are among the areas that have been affected in the heavy rains, BEST Traffic Control said

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Tulsi lake, one of the two lakes that supplies water to the BMC area started overflowing due to rains. The lake supplies an average of 18 million litres (1.8 crore litres) of water to Mumbai per day. Due to the rains in the catchment area of the lake over the past few days, the lake has started overflowing, according to the water engineer department of the corporation.

According to the BMC, in the past 24 hours, the city has received 64.45 mm rainfall with 127.16 mm in its Western Suburbs and 120.67 mm in the city's Eastern Suburbs.

Other areas in Maharashtra have also been affected in the downpour. K S Hosalikar, Head of Climate Research and Services, Pune said the entire coastal Konkan has been covered with clouds and North Konkan area can witness more rainfall.

Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad which comprise the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been receiving heavy rainfall and more rainfall is expected. (ANI)

