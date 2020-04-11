3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Three more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Lucknow on Saturday.

In-charge of isolation ward, King George's Medical University (KGMU) Dr Sudhir Singh said, "Three coronavirus positive cases have been found in Lucknow. 557 samples were sent for testing and out of them, six came positive."

Three cases are from Lucknow, they are a 38-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old man.

In Agra also three new cases were reported and they are a 23-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, and a 61-year-old man.

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has spiked to 431 in Uttar Pradesh, with 21 fresh cases being reported today. Out of the total number, 32 were cured/discharged while four died," said the Health Department on Friday. (ANI)

