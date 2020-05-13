3 new cases of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, as per information provided by Vimukt Ranjan, SSP Kangra district.

Among the three positive cases, one is of a police personnel, following which the Panchrukhi Police Station has been sealed temporarily, and the Panchrukhi jurisdiction has been shifted to Palampur Police Station.

Testing of police officers for COVID-19 will be conducted as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the policemen has been put under quarantine.

"Today morning three positive cases were found in Kangra. We are conducting contact tracing. While one had travelled from Jalandhar, two people were from here and have no travel history. They tested positive possibly after coming in contact with an infected person," said the SSP.

"I have shifted the jurisdiction of Panchrukkhi under Palampur Police Station as the staff had to be quarantined immediately. We will sanitize the building for a few days and as per expert opinion we will start its functioning soon. We are registering FIRs against those violating quarantine. Around 300 FIRs have been already registered," he added.

He further appealed to the people to stay home, stay safe and take necessary precautions. When in public places to get essentials, maintain sanitisation, wear masks and gloves and ensure social distancing at all times, he further added. (ANI)

