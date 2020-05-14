3 new COVID-19 cases in CRPF

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here.

"Total number of cases in CRPF across the country has reached 254, out of which 248 are active positive cases, five recovered and one deceased," CRPF stated.

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 positive cases in ITBP is 158. All are from Delhi.

Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday stated that 10 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. As many as 26,235 people have recovered/discharged/migrated, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 2,549 people have lost their lives so far. (ANI)

