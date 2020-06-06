3 new COVID-19 cases in ITBP

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) taking the total number of active cases in the force to 34.

A ITBP bulletin said that three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in ITBP in the last 24 hours. "There are total 34 active cases and 177 have recovered till date," it said.

Meanwhile, ITBP DG SS Deswal said that all ITBP hospitals will admit COVID-19 cases among veterans of the force and treat them.

"We've come across news items that citizens are facing problems in hospital admissions and treatment. All our veterans are offered health services. All our hospitals throughout the country will admit COVID19 cases among our veterans and treat them," he said. (ANI)

