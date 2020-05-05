3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): With three new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha on Tuesday, the State's count of positive coronavirus cases has jumped to 173.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, three new cases have been reported from Cuttack (Tirigira), where the 34-year-old male, a Surat returnee, was found positive for the virus.

Two cases were reported from Balasore where a 56-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman -- both of whom are West Bengal returnees. The contact tracing and "followup action" is being done.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India reached 46,433, including 1,568 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF).

According to the latest update by the MoHFW, 12,727 patients in the country have been cured and discharged, or have migrated, as of today morning. At present, there are 32,138 active cases in the country. (ANI)

