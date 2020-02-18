3 new varsities to come up in UP's Saharanpur, Azamgarh and Aligarh, says CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that three new state universities will be set up in Saharanpur, Azamgarh and Aligarh districts.

The UP government presented its Budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Speaking at a press conference here, Yogi Adityanath said, "Three new state universities are being set up in Saharanpur, Azamgarh and Aligarh."

The Chief Minister said that this budget is based on development for youth. The budget proposes setting up of Atal Medical college in Lucknow. It also proposes for a National Law University and Ayush University.

For educated unemployed youth, the state government has started the apprenticeship scheme under which Rs 2,500 per month will be given to youth till the apprenticeship is over.

"The Budget proposes an amount of Rs 1432 crore proposed under the Destitute Women Pension scheme for maintenance of destitute women and their children. Rs 4000 crore is proposed under the National Nutrition drive to check malnutrition in the state," Adityanath said.

An amount of Rs 5,791 crore proposed under the Swachha Bharat Mission (Rural). Provision of Rs 500 crores for Ayodhya Airport and Rs 92.50 crores for Airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. (ANI)

