3 of 5 accused named in Bihar lynching case arrested: Police

Saran (Bihar) [India], February 6 (ANI): Three of five accused persons named in the FIR into the alleged lynching of a youth at Manjhi in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday were arrested, the police informed on Monday.

A mob reportedly set the house and poultry farm of the village headman on fire on Sunday after the alleged lynching of the youth.

"A murder case was registered against five persons in connection with the lynching incident. Three of them have been arrested," said ADG JS Gangwar at a press conference in Patna.

"Many videos on the violence that followed the lynching incident are also on social media. We are in the process of registering a case in the matter," the ADG added.

The police further informed that the situation in the area was peaceful and under control.



"It has emerged during preliminary investigation mutual enmity and local politics might be behind the violence. The matter is being investigated from all angles," Gangwar said.

"Raids are underway and the other accused persons will be arrested soon," he added.

A sizable police contingent was deployed at the village in the wake of Sunday's alleged lynching and the violence and arson that followed.

Locals erupted in anger at Mubarakpur village in the Manjhi police station area after a youth was lynched and two more were critically injured.

Police said tension gripped the village after the incident as youths, belonging to a particular community, gathered at Mubarakpur village from across the district and barged into the house of the village headman, identified as Vijay Yadav.

According to police, the protesters alleged that the village headman and his henchmen unleashed a brutal assault on three youths, killing one and leaving two others critically wounded. (ANI)

