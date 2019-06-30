Representative Image
Representative Image

3 of Indian-origin family die in road mishap in Saudi

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:30 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Three members of a Hyderabad-based family died in a road accident that took place in Saudi Arabia in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
The incident took place when the family of four members consisting husband Syed Zainul Abideen, wife Syed Atiya Banu and their two sons named Syed Murtuza and Syed Ismail were travelling to Madina from Jeddah in their car for pilgrimage.
The husband, wife and a son lost their lives in the accident while another son Syed Ismail was left injured and is undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking to ANI, Ali Miya, the brother-in-law of deceased Syed Zainul Abideen requested Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Central Government in India to help them in repatriating the bodies back to Hyderabad for performing final rites.
"All were the natives of Musheerabad in Hyderabad. Syed Zainul Abideen was working in Saudi Arabia since last 40 years. He resides along with his family in Jeddah. We request Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Central Government to help us in repatriating the bodies back to Hyderabad for performing final rites," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:55 IST

Heavy security in place as Amarnath Yatra begins tomorrow

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the 45-day long Amarnath Yatra, authorities have made tight security arrangements for the first batch of pilgrims at Baltal base camp.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:50 IST

Telangana: 2 cops suspended, 14 people held after forest...

Asifabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Two police officers were suspended and 14 people were arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a team of forest officials in Sirpur-Kagaznagar area, Asifabad, Telangana on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:34 IST

Municipal corporation office turns into a pool as heavy rains...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall in the city, Municipal Corporation Office in Stadium Zone turned into a small pool as water entered the office inconveniencing the staff and public for over two hours on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Surat-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway, all passengers safe

Surat (Gujarat)[India], Jun 30 (ANI): A Surat-bound SpiceJet Q400 aircraft overshot the runway on Sunday after landing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:21 IST

ITBP DIG Aparna Kumar becomes first civil servant to summit...

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Aparna Kumar has become the first civil servant to scale Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Amarnath yatra is conducted by support of local Muslims: J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said Amarnath yatra was being conducted by the support of Kashmiri Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:57 IST

BSF arrests 16 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India

North 24 Paraganas (West Bengal) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Around 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including three children were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) here from Angailail border on June 24, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:57 IST

Problem of mobile network in rural areas of Leh

Leh (J&K) [India], June 30 (ANI): Internet and mobile phone connectivity is an integral part of our lives nowadays. One cannot imagine their life without a mobile phone or the Internet and not being connected with our loved ones even living far away from home.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:47 IST

Centre committed to preserving country's cinematic heritage:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI) : The Central government is committed to preserving the country's cinematic heritage, said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:47 IST

Man creates fake website to tap Amazon's internet traffic, held

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI) : A fraudster was held on Sunday for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of e-commerce website Amazon to tap internet traffic generated during its "Big Billion Days" sales period.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:42 IST

NSCN-IM hideout destroyed

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 30 (ANI): In separate operations, two suspected NSCN (IM) hideouts were destroyed by Assam Rifles.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:42 IST

To spread communal harmony, Muslim community gifts silver...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): In a bid to spread a message of communal harmony, Muslim community in Jamalpur city has been gifting a silver chariot to the Lord Jagannath temple of Ahmedabad from past 20 years.

Read More
iocl