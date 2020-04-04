3 out of 28 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 4 (ANI): As many as 28 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been identified in Odisha out of which three have tested positive for coronavirus, said Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, I&PR Department.

"Among the returnees from Nizamuddin, Delhi, 28 persons have been identified in the state. All the test reports have been received. 25 tested negative and three positive (one each from Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur)," Singh said.

"Today Chief Minister has appealed all Delhi Nizamuddin returnees to come forward for COVID-19 test within 24 hours. Describing COVID-19 as the biggest enemy of mankind, Chief Minister has urged the people who have returned after attending Delhi Nizamuddin congregation to immediately call toll-free number 104 so that government can take necessary action to stem the spread of COVID-19," Singh added.

He also informed that there are 20 positive cases of coronavirus in the state till 12 pm today.

"In view of the sharp increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases, it has become imperative to strengthen passive surveillance of both the government and private health care facilities. It is necessary for containment of COVID-19 in the community. So, all the CDM and PHOs and proprietors of the private healthcare facilities have been urged to report all the cases of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and ILI (Influenza like Illness) to the district IDSP Cell or State IDSP in the prescribed format," Singh said.

He noted that any violation shall be viewed seriously including sealing of the facilities and cancellation of license under the Clinical Establishment Act.

The Office bearers of Private Clinical Establishment Association have also been urged to bring it to the notice of all concerned.

"In view of Prime Minister's appeal to switch off lights at 9 pm on April 5, people may continue running other appliances such as TV, refrigerator and ACs in their homes without any apprehension. Similarly, street lights along with lights in hospitals and other essential services will remain on," Singh said.

"Residentials/housing societies/residential apartments have been requested not to switch off their main supply at feeder. People are also requested to switch on the lights in their home after 9.09 pm progressively with some time intervals," he added.

The official further informed that as per announcement of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 19,759 registered street vendors have been provided financial assistance of Rs 3,000 in 61 towns. (ANI)

