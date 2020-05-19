3 people drowned in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Three people drowned on Tuesday here in a pond in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The incident took place around 8:30 am.

"Nallamotu Apparao went to field this morning, along with son Teja and nephew Vinay. After completion of the work, they went to the pond to clean themselves. At that time, one of them went deep into the pond and drowned. While trying to rescue him, the other two are also drowned," said Burgampahad Sub Inspector Balakrishna.

Locals informed police about the incident and bodies have been sent for post mortem.

A case has been registered under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

