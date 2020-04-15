3 people including doctor injured in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Three people including a doctor and a pharmacist have suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Garg said: "Today a very unfortunate incident took place in Moradabad. A team of doctors had gone to take the family of COVID-19 positive patient, who died recently, to take them to a quarantine facility. Three people were injured including a doctor and a pharmacist."

Taking strong cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act.

"Doctors, health workers and officers and workers associated with sanitation works, police officers are working day and night at this time of crisis," said Chief Minister Yogi in a statement.

"Attacking these people is an unforgivable crime. Action will be taken against those guilty under the Disaster Management Act and the NSA. Moreover, the loss of state property will be strictly compensated from them," reads the statement.

Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad, has said that strict action will be taken after identifying those who were involved in the incident.

"Some members of the medical team have received injuries. There is a violation of Section 144 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under the National Security Act," said Pathak. (ANI)

