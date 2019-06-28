3 people injured in Mumbai wall collapse

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:15 IST

Ambedkar Memorial to be built by 2020, all permissions taken...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state government will complete the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill by 2020, adding that all the permissions have been taken from related departments about the height of the statue.