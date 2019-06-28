Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Three people were injured after part of a wall collapsed in Meenatai flower market in Dadar area here on Friday.
The injured have been admitted to hospital.
Several parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Friday and the weather department forecast has predicted heavy rain till June 29. (ANI)
3 people injured in Mumbai wall collapse
ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:41 IST
