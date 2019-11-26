Three persons linked to an ISIS-inspired module were arrested by Delhi Police and recovered IED from their possession.
Three persons linked to an ISIS-inspired module were arrested by Delhi Police and recovered IED from their possession.

3 persons linked to ISIS-inspired module arrested, IED blasts thwarted in Assam, Delhi: Police

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Three persons linked to an ISIS-inspired module were arrested by Delhi Police">Delhi Police and have been sent to 10-day Assam Police remand for planning to execute IED blasts in high-footfall areas in the national capital and Assam.
All three persons were arrested by a joint team of Delhi Police">Delhi Police Special Cell and Assam Police in Golpara, Assam on Sunday night and recovered IED, explosives and its components from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Muqaddar Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jamil, all under 25 years of age and were "highly radicalised" and were "inspired by ISIS Module", DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Delhi Police">Delhi Police Special Cell told media.
The police has recovered a complete IED with timer, swords for carrying out lone-wolf type attacks, 1 kg explosive powder and IED components from their possession.
"They were inspired by ISIS module and were planning to carry out IED blast in 'Raas Mela' in Assam as a test run. Raas Mela is a local festival with high foot-fall. Subsequently, they were planning to execute similar attacks in the high foot-fall areas of the national capital," DCP Kushwaha said.
"A group of radical youths was identified by the Delhi Police">Delhi Police and was subjected to intelligence exploitation. The group consisted of 3-4 persons inspired by ISIS and self-radicalised was conspiring to execute a terror attack in order to destabilise peace and tranquillity. These entities appeared to be inspired by Bangladesh module of ISIS and were also intending to carry out lone-wolf attacks besides bomb blasts," a release issued by Delhi Police">Delhi Police reads.
"During initial interrogation of the accused persons, they informed that the recovered IED is complete in all respect and they had planned to connect the battery just before planting the IED at Raas Mela-Dudhnoi, Assam," it further reads.
"For replicating the blasts in Delhi they have also radicalise some youth here," Kushwaha added.
Sharing details about the arrested persons, the DCP said, "Jamil is class 12 passed and worked at Aadhar enrollment centre, Islam worked as a driver while Ali worked as a manager at a fish trading centre. They are highly radicalised."
A case vide FIR No. 709/2019 was registered at PS Goalpara Sadar, Assam under section 120B IPC, 121, 121(A), 122/ 153 (A) IPC, Section 4, 15 Explosives Act, 25 Arms and 16, 18 ULA(P) Act in this regard.
Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:45 IST

