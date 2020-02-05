3 persons rescued from blazing residential building in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Firefighters on Wednesday rescued three persons from a multistorey residential building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill, where a fire broke out on its fifth-floor early in the day.

Twelve fire fighting vehicles have been deployed to douse the fire and rescue operation is still underway.

No casualties have been reported yet.

One woman was among the three people rescued from the building according to fire department officials.

The fire broke out at around 8 pm in the residential building with ground plus 14 floors. (ANI)