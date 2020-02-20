3 persons tested positive for Coronovirus discharged

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Feb 20 (ANI): All three persons who had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus in the state have been discharged after undergoing proper treatment, a state nodal officer of public health emergency said on Thursday.

"First patient of novel Coronavirus has been discharged. The patient has to undergo 14 more days of home isolation. All three persons who had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus have been discharged now," Dr Amar Fettile told ANI.



The positive cases, were reported from Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod. All three had recently returned from Wuhan University in China. Wuhan, in Hubei province of China has been the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) first detected the novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19, in China's Hubei Province, Wuhan, in late December 2019. (ANI)