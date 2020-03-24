3 positive cases of coronavirus in Bihar so far

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A total of three positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bihar so far, including one death and two under-treatment patients, Bihar Health Department has said.

The lockdown will continue till March 31 in Bihar and all inter-state passenger transport will also be suspended.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 471 in India including nine deaths, the ICMR said. (ANI)

