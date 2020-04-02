3 punished with fine of Rs 500 each or 3-day imprisonment for lockdown violation in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Three people who had been arrested by the Pune (Rural) Police for violating the countrywide lockdown were produced before a local court on Thursday.

The three have been identified as Afzal Attar, ChandraKumar Shah and Chandrakant Shah from Pune's Baramati. They have been punished with a fine of Rs 500 each or imprisonment for three days.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of highly contagious coronavirus.

All three were booked under section -188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant. (ANI)

