3 Railway workers arrested in Andhra for illegally transporting liquor

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Three railway workers were arrested here on Tuesday for illegally transporting liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

Liquor was allegedly being transported in a railway scrap lorry from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Krishna police stopped the lorry at Donakonda in Kanchikacherla Mandal and nabbed the accused.



Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramanamurty said that 63 liquor bottles were found beneath the scrap.

"Three railway workers-- Dastagiri, Basha and Johnny-- have hidden liquor bottles under railway scrap. They are arrested along with lorry driver Vijay Kumar. The liquor and lorry have been seized," he told ANI.

"We have set up a check post at Donakonda for checking of vehicles. When our team was checking vehicles at 7:30 AM today, this lorry with government board came. There were three employees of Railway wagon workshop. There was railway scrap in the lorry. When we checked, we found 63 liquor bottles beneath that scrap," he added. (ANI)

