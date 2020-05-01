3 security personnel injured in Pak ceasefire violation in J-K's Rampur sector

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Three security personnel were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 3:30 pm.

Earlier on April 30, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch district.

Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 29 by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district. (ANI)

