3 staff of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Speaker's office test positive for COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 21 (ANI): Three staff members of the Legislative Assembly Speaker's office have been tested positive ahead of the Monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly starting on September 23.

According to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, COVID-19 antigen tests of 61 staff members were duly conducted in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday ahead of the Monsoon session.

The three members who have tested positive for COVID-19 include the review officer, Assistant Private Secretary, driver of a staff member, while a driver from the secretariat has also tested positive.



These tests have been conducted before the Assembly session to ensure the safety of the members ahead of the Monsoon session. (ANI)





