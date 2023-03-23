3-storey building collapses in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): A three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Thursday.
"Three-storey building collapsed at E 4/114 in Rohini sector-16," officials said.
As per information, 4 fire tenders were rushed to the scene when a building collapsed within minutes.
No loss of life has been reported till the filing of this report.
The building, located at Rohini-16 collapsed at around 1:45 am on Thursday.
According to reports, no one was living in the building, which was left abandoned by its owner, reports said.
Officials said they received a fire call about a house collapse around 1:45 am on Thursday.
A rescue operation is underway, they said.
More details are awaited (ANI)
